I Wanted To Join Nigerian Army – Daddy Showkey

Veteran Nigerian musician, Daddy Showkey, has revealed how the breakup of the music group, Pretty Busy Boys, forced him to return to life in the garage, where he eventually discovered his talent as a solo artiste.

The galala music pioneer made the disclosure while reflecting on his journey to fame and the challenges he faced before establishing himself as one of Nigeria’s respected musicians, Naija News reports.

Showkey said he was initially uncertain about his next move after the group members went their separate ways, adding that he even considered joining the military before eventually returning to Lagos.

According to the singer, he returned to the garage after the breakup and struggled to decide what career path to pursue.

He said his initial plan was to join the Nigerian Army but abandoned the idea after finding the training too demanding.

“After the Pretty Busy Boys, everybody went solo. Me, I was thinking, what will I do? I went back to the garage. First of all, I wanted to join the army… but the training was too much for me,” he said on Channels Television programme.

Showkey explained that he eventually returned to Lagos and resumed his life in the garage, where an unexpected discovery changed the course of his life.

“I came back to Lagos and went back to the garage. It was in the garage that I discovered that I have the potential to be a singer,” he said.

The discovery, he noted, eventually set him on the path to becoming a successful solo artiste and one of the pioneers of the galala music movement.

Reflecting on his success and life journey, the veteran musician said he did not believe that success was reserved for a chosen few.

He urged people to remain hopeful and continue working towards their dreams, stressing that everyone has the opportunity to succeed.

“God does not choose who will succeed. You cannot say God has chosen only one person to succeed. God wants to bless everybody,” he said.