I Couldn’t Walk For 3 Years – Daddy Showkey Reveals Akpabio’s Role After Ghastly Accident

Veteran Nigerian musician, John Asiemo, popularly known as Daddy Showkey, has recalled how Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, supported him after a serious car accident left him unable to walk for several years.

Naija News reports that Showkey made this known during an interview with The Podcast Network, where he spoke about the difficult period he faced following the accident and the role Akpabio played in helping him recover.

According to the musician, the accident badly affected his spine and left him unable to walk for about three years.

He said the incident happened before he faced what he described as assassination attempts.

Showkey explained that Akpabio was among the first people to come to his aid after the accident.

He said the politician helped arrange medical care for him and remained involved during the long period he spent receiving treatment.

The musician revealed that his relationship with Akpabio started many years before the former governor became a commissioner.

He described the Senate President as a close and trusted friend who stood by him during one of the most difficult periods of his life.

Showkey said the support he received from Akpabio played an important part in his recovery.

He recalled that his condition was so serious that he feared he might never be able to walk again.

The veteran musician added that Akpabio’s intervention gave him access to the medical attention he needed at the time and helped him through the lengthy recovery process.

He said: “My spine failed, I could not walk for 3 years, I had a car accident. It was before the assassination attempts. When I had that car accident the person who first came to my rescue was Godswill Akpabio.

“He helped me to go to hospital and I was in hospital for 3 years. He played a lot of roles. I knew him before he became a commissioner and he is a true friend. When that thing happened to me if not for Godswill Akpabio I would not have walked again.”