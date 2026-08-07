Panic As Petrol Tanker Explodes At Abuja Fuel Station

Panic gripped residents and motorists in the Garki Area III district of Abuja on Thursday night after a petrol-laden tanker exploded at the AYM Shafa filling station.

Naija News learnt that the explosion triggered a massive fire outbreak that quickly spread to surrounding structures, including a nearby building belonging to the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS).

According to Daily Trust, eyewitnesses said the inferno began around 10 p.m. while the tanker was discharging premium motor spirit (petrol) into the filling station’s underground storage tanks.

The sudden explosion caused thick flames to leap into the night sky, sending shockwaves through the neighbourhood as terrified residents, workers, and motorists fled the scene for safety.

“The tanker exploded while discharging petrol into the filling station,” an eyewitness stated. “The fire spread very fast and has affected nearby buildings.”

Speaking on the emergency response, the Chief Superintendent of Fire with the FCT Fire Service, Ibrahim Muhammad Tauhid, confirmed that team of firefighters had been deployed to battle the blaze.

“Our men are on the ground fighting the fire. It is a serious incident, and some of the surrounding buildings have been affected,” Tauhid said.

The fire officer disclosed that several individuals were caught up in the chaos, though official casualty figures could not be immediately determined.

“A number of people were affected by the incident, but it is too early to confirm the exact number of casualties or the extent of injuries sustained,” he added.

Naija News understands that emergency responders from the Federal Fire Service and FCT Fire Service worked tirelessly late into the night to prevent the inferno from consuming additional commercial properties in the busy Garki commercial zone.

The disaster management officials urged onlookers, residents, and drivers to stay away from the vicinity to allow emergency vehicles smooth access to extinguish the fire.

Authorities confirmed that a full investigation into the immediate and remote causes of the tanker discharge explosion will commence once the site is completely secured.