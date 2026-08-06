‘Wike Needs Psychiatric Hospital’ – Bode George Fires, Backs Jonathan For President

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has threatened to take legal action against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, over claims concerning the ownership of his Abuja residence.

George denied Wike’s allegation that the property was acquired with funds belonging to Rivers State, insisting that he purchased the house from a private owner through an agent.

“My house in Abuja was bought with funds from Rivers? How? The house was built by someone else,” he said.

“I bought it, and it is still there.”

The PDP Board of Trustees member said the allegation was false and must be proved.

George launched a harsh criticism of the FCT minister, accusing him of making reckless and insulting statements against senior political figures.

He said Wike “needs to be immediately taken to a psychiatric hospital,” while arguing that it was beneath his dignity to engage the former Rivers State governor in a prolonged public exchange.

The elder statesman described Wike as “a child” compared with his age and experience in politics.

He also alleged, without presenting evidence, that the minister spends millions of naira weekly to secure favourable media coverage.

The claim could not be independently verified.

George urged President Bola Tinubu to distance himself from political allies who regularly attack opponents and older public figures.

According to him, the President did not need individuals who depended on insults and personal attacks to defend the administration.

He said such conduct could damage the Presidency and deepen political divisions.

Speaking on the leadership dispute within the PDP, George maintained that the crisis was far from over despite the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) publishing the name of a presidential candidate submitted by one faction.

He said the matter remained before the courts and warned against assuming that the publication had settled the dispute.

The PDP has been divided into rival camps battling for control of the party and the authority to submit candidates for the 2027 general election.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the PDP also reiterated his support for former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He said Jonathan possessed the experience, temperament and leadership qualities required to govern Nigeria again if he eventually emerged as the party’s presidential candidate.

George added that he would rather abstain from voting than participate in an election in which the PDP was denied what he considered a fair opportunity to contest.