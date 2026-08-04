Bode George: People Like You Are The Fathers Of Corruption – Wike (Video)

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has described a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, as a corrupt person.

Speaking on Tuesday during his monthly media chat, Wike described George as one of the fathers of corruption.

The Minister added that the words of the PDP chieftain can’t be trusted because he speaks from both sides of his mouth.

“Bode George speaks from both sides of his mouth, he is not a man of his words,” Wike submitted during the interview.

Naija News reports that the Minister also alleged that George’s house in Abuja was funded with money from the Rivers State government.

“This man from Lagos, Bode George, when they talk about corruption, ask him about the house he is living in Maitama, is it not Rivers State government money?

“Each time you lose a case, you call the judiciary corrupt. Meanwhile, people like you are the fathers of corruption,” Wike said.

See the video.

Meanwhile, Wike has also dismissed the submissions of the Archbishop Emeritus, Catholic Diocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, against the administration of President Bola Tinubu as mere politics.

According to him, it is clear where the political loyalty of Cardinal Onaiyekan lies, and it is not surprising to see him speak against the Tinubu government.

Wike spoke on Tuesday during his chat with journalists while reacting to the exchange of words between the clergyman and the presidency over Tinubu’s performance in office.

Wike said a religious leader should not be seen to be taking political sides, adding that everyone knows who Onaiyekan supports and his words are not surprising.

The Minister argued that he is not against making comments on government activities, but such comments must be objective.

In dismissing Cardinal Onaiyekan’s criticism of President Tinubu’s administration, Wike stated that religious leaders who took clear political sides during the 2023 elections cannot claim to be neutral.

He argued that the government cannot take such partisan commentaries seriously.