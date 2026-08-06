Coup Probe: How Army Officer Bought Hilux Truck, Prado SUV, Other Vehicles For ₦65 Million

An Abuja-based car dealer has told military investigators that an Army officer at the centre of the alleged 2025 coup plot purchased six vehicles valued at ₦65 million during what investigators described as the peak period of preparations for the suspected operation.

The vehicles reportedly comprised three Toyota Hilux trucks, one Toyota Prado sport utility vehicle and two Toyota Corolla cars.

According to Premium Times, the dealer, Ahmed Abdulganiyu, Chief Executive Officer of Arun G Motors in Lokogoma, Abuja, gave the account in an extrajudicial statement obtained during investigations into the alleged attempt to overthrow President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The statement forms part of the prosecution’s evidence in the ongoing trials of military officers and civilians accused of participating in the alleged conspiracy.

According to Abdulganiyu, the transaction began on September 26, 2025, when a man identified as Aliyu contacted him on behalf of his superior.

“On 26 September 2025, I was called by one Mr Aliyu that his boss needs a Toyota Corolla,” the dealer stated.

Later that day, Aliyu arrived at the dealership with the officer subsequently identified as Col. Mohammed Ma’aji.

Abdulganiyu said his company did not have all the vehicles requested, prompting the men to ask him to accompany them to other dealerships in Abuja.

“We went around and we were able to get those cars. The cars are two Toyota Corolla, one Toyota Prado and three Toyota Hilux,” he said.

Dealer Received ₦65m

Abdulganiyu said a payment of ₦46.5m was credited to his Access Bank account on September 27.

He added that another ₦18.5m was transferred the following day into an Access Bank account belonging to his associate, Christopher Elube.

The two payments brought the total value of the transaction to ₦65m.

“Immediately he made a transfer of ₦18.5m, a man came and took three Toyota Hilux with one Prado and left two Corollas behind,” the dealer said.

He told investigators that the two Corolla cars remained at his dealership and had not been collected.

“Up till now they have not come to carry the Corollas,” he stated.

The documents did not explain why the two vehicles were left behind.

Investigators said the dates and amounts mentioned by the dealer matched transactions listed by a Bureau de Change operator allegedly used to distribute funds to members of the suspected coup network.

The BDC operator reportedly identified the ₦46.5m and ₦18.5m payments as transfers made on Ma’aji’s instructions.

Although the records did not establish that the vehicles were intended for use during the alleged coup, investigators noted that the purchases occurred during a period of heavy financial disbursements to persons and companies linked to the suspected plot.

Additional Transfers Made

The dealer also told investigators that he transferred ₦700,000 to Aliyu after receiving approval to do so.

He added that Ma’aji sent another ₦300,000 for the installation of a compressed natural gas system in one of the Toyota Corolla cars.

Abdulganiyu said receipts covering the transactions were attached to his statement.

Months after the transaction, Abdulganiyu said a military officer identified as Lt. Col. John visited his dealership and informed him that the vehicles were connected to an ongoing investigation.

“Lieutenant Colonel John came to my shop and introduced himself. He informed me that there’s an investigation going on about the car,” the dealer said.

Ma’aji Identified As Key Suspect

Investigators described Ma’aji, a 50-year-old colonel from Niger State and officer of the Defence Space Administration, as a central figure in the alleged plot.

They claimed he presented the plan to former Bayelsa State governor and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who allegedly became its principal financier.

Sylva has denied any involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

In October 2025, his spokesperson described him as a committed democrat and said he had no role in either the planning or logistics of any coup.

Sylva, who was said to be outside Nigeria at the time, has not been publicly confirmed to have returned.

Five persons linked to him are facing charges for allegedly concealing information about his whereabouts, while the government has obtained an interim forfeiture order covering nine Abuja properties linked to him.

Six defendants are facing 13 charges, including treason and money laundering, before the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Several serving military personnel are also standing trial before a General Court Martial.

The defendants have denied wrongdoing and asked the court to reject the extrajudicial statements and video recordings presented by the prosecution.

They argued that the materials were obtained without compliance with legal safeguards.

The prosecution, however, maintained that the statements were lawfully obtained.

The court has yet to rule on the admissibility of the disputed evidence.