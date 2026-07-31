How Ex-Governor Sylva Reportedly Got Involved In Funding Alleged Coup Against Tinubu

Fresh details have emerged on how a former Bayelsa State governor and ex-Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, allegedly became involved in a failed plot to overthrow President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

According to Premium Times, documents obtained by investigators reportedly linked Sylva, a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, to the financial network that allegedly funded the plot.

The former governor has denied involvement in the alleged conspiracy.

Premium Times’s investigation based on more than 7,400 pages of documents assembled for the prosecution of suspects, Sylva’s alleged financial support became a major turning point for the group after it struggled to raise funds.

Several serving and retired military officers, alongside civilians accused of participating in the alleged scheme, are facing proceedings before a General Court Martial and the Federal High Court in Abuja.

Although Sylva’s name reportedly appeared in some of the charges, he had not been arrested or separately charged at the time of the report.

Five of his former aides and domestic workers are, however, being prosecuted in Abuja for allegedly withholding information about his whereabouts.

Colonel Details Relationship With Sylva

The suspected leader of the alleged plot, Col. Mohammed Ma’aji of the Nigerian Army, reportedly described his relationship with Sylva in handwritten statements and interviews with investigators.

Ma’aji allegedly said he first came into contact with the former governor when he was still a captain in the Army.

Although he did not state when they first met, investigators reportedly believe their paths may have crossed during Ma’aji’s deployment to the Niger Delta.

The officer was involved in Operation Crocodile Smile II in 2017, an Army exercise targeted at militancy, oil theft and insecurity in the Niger Delta and parts of the South-West.

Sylva, who served in various public offices between 1992 and 2023, was governor of Bayelsa State from 2008 to 2012 and Minister of State for Petroleum Resources from 2019 to 2023.

Investigators believe the two men may have developed a relationship through their political and security networks in the region.

Sylva Initially Rejected Proposal — Ma’aji

Ma’aji allegedly told investigators that he had entertained the idea of a military takeover since at least 2023 but did not initially discuss the plan with Sylva.

He reportedly said he approached the former governor after coming under pressure from other alleged members of the group to secure financial support.

“In terms of logistics support, also recently after much pressure from some members, I had to approach Chief Timipire Sylva for financial support,” Ma’aji wrote.

According to the officer, Sylva initially rejected the proposal. He quoted the former governor as saying, “Col., please I don’t want to hear about this.”

Ma’aji also claimed that Sylva told him that he did not want to be involved in “any military issues.”

The colonel alleged that Sylva contacted him several weeks later and requested more information about the plot.

According to Ma’aji, the former governor asked about the chances of the operation succeeding and whether the group had secured financial backing.

“He asked to know more of the details and asked about the chances of success,” the officer reportedly stated.

Ma’aji claimed that Sylva later said he had reflected on the state of the country and concluded that military intervention was necessary.

“He said he has thought deeply about our movement and the situation of the country and it is only military intervention that could save the country from the precarious situation,” the statement read.

The colonel further alleged that Sylva expressed disappointment with the political class.

He claimed that the former governor “confessed that they, the politicians, have failed and that he doubts if the present crop of politicians have patriotic zeal to fix the country.”

Ma’aji also alleged that Sylva said he sent his children abroad because of Nigeria’s unfavourable conditions.

Funds Allegedly Routed Through Bureau De Change

Investigators reportedly traced about ₦785 million, described as the largest contribution to the alleged plot, to Sylva.

The funds were allegedly transferred through Purple Waves Limited, an Abuja-based construction company, before being moved through the account of a bureau de change operator.

The company’s secretary, John Ebokpo, was reportedly questioned by security agencies over the transactions.

Ma’aji allegedly said Sylva agreed to provide funds but insisted that the transactions should not be linked directly to him.

He wrote, “During the conversations he agreed to support us with some funds but did not name any amount.

“He now asked how we are going to receive the money and I told him anyhow he wanted it. He then said he would not want to send money to my personal account because he doesn’t want anything traced to him.”

The colonel said he suggested using the account of a bureau de change operator identified as Alhaji Aminu.

“That was when I told him about Alhaji Aminu, my friend who is a bureau de change operator and he was okay with that,” Ma’aji stated.

He claimed that the bureau de change operator was not informed about the source or alleged purpose of the money.

The statement read, “A few days later, Alhaji Aminu told me he had started receiving alerts, and that was how I started disbursing the funds as they came for different purposes which I cannot mention now.

“As at the time I was arrested, Alhaji Aminu told me he has received a lot of over ₦400 million.”

Career Stagnation Allegedly Fuelled Coup Ambition

Ma’aji also reportedly identified his stalled military career as one of the factors behind his involvement in the alleged plot.

The officer was said to have failed promotion examinations in 2023 and 2024 that could have elevated him to the rank of brigadier general.

Investigators reportedly believe his career frustration formed part of the motivations he disclosed during questioning.

Sylva, through his spokesperson, Julius Bokoru, denied involvement in the alleged coup in a statement issued in October 2025.

The statement, however, confirmed that persons believed to be operatives of the Defence Headquarters had raided his residence.

Bokoru described Sylva as “a thoroughbred democrat, whose entire political journey has been defined by his faith in democratic processes and institutions.”

He also maintained that the former governor remained loyal to President Tinubu.

The statement read, “His unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a matter of public record.

“It remains fresh in memory how he mobilised the entire Bayelsa APC structure to unanimously endorse President Tinubu at the APC Bayelsa Expanded Stakeholders’ Meeting.”

The allegations were dismissed as politically motivated attacks linked to the 2027 elections.

“These rumours are nothing more than the handiwork of desperate and narcissistic politicians, already consumed by ambitions for 2027, who see Sylva as their last real obstacle,” the statement added.

Sylva is believed to be outside Nigeria, while security agencies continue efforts connected to the investigation.

Apart from the prosecution of five of his associates for allegedly concealing information about his whereabouts, the Federal Government has also commenced forfeiture proceedings against properties linked to him.

In May, the government secured an interim forfeiture order covering nine assets allegedly connected to the former governor.