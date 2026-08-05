Arsenal Agree £75m Deal To Sign Newcastle Captain Bruno Guimarães

Arsenal have agreed a £75 million deal with Newcastle United to sign captain Bruno Guimarães, with the Brazil midfielder now closing in on a move to the Emirates Stadium.

The agreement marks a significant step in Arsenal’s pursuit of one of the Premier League’s standout midfielders. The 28-year-old has reportedly been given permission to undergo a medical before the transfer is completed.

As reported by Sky Sports on Wednesday, “Arsenal have agreed a £75m fee with Newcastle for their captain Bruno Guimaraes.

“The midfielder has been given permission to travel for a medical.”

Guimarães has been a driving force for Newcastle since arriving from French club Lyon in January 2022. He quickly established himself as one of the team’s most influential players and later took over the captaincy, playing a leading role in the club’s return to European competition and rise among the Premier League’s leading sides.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been keen to strengthen his midfield ahead of another title challenge. Guimarães is regarded as an ideal fit because of his ability to dictate play, recover possession and make an impact in the final third.

The deal also represents a major financial return for Newcastle, who stand to receive a substantial fee for one of the key figures behind their recent progress.

The transfer is expected to be completed once Guimarães passes his medical and agrees personal terms with Arsenal.