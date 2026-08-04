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2026: ADP Lampoons Successive Govts In Oyo, Vows To Retire APC, PDP Dominance

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Map of Oyo State, Nigeria
Map of Oyo State, Nigeria

Key Takeaways

  • Action Democratic Party governorship candidate, Kunle Olatunji, vowed to take over Oyo State government and end APC and PDP dominance ahead of the 2027 elections.
  • Olatunji, in a statement released in Ibadan on Tuesday, accused successive APC and PDP administrations of failing to deliver enough people-oriented projects since 1999.
  • Kunle Olatunji promised an ADP government would overhaul Oyo’s leadership structure, prioritise welfare, and keep engaging communities across the state before the 2027 poll.

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) has vowed to take over governance in Oyo State, accusing successive governors elected on the platforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of failing the people of the state.

Naija News reports that the 2026 governorship candidate of the party, Kunle Olatunji, made the claim while speaking on the chances of the ADP ahead of the 2027 general elections in the state.

Olatunji said the ADP was determined to end what he described as the dominance of the APC and PDP in Oyo politics.

It is worth noting that the APC and PDP have produced governors who have governed the state since the beginning of the current democratic dispensation in 1999.

However, in a statement made available to journalists in Ibadan on Tuesday, Olatunji said the growing support for the ADP across the state showed that residents were looking for an alternative political platform.

Olatunji alleged that successive administrations produced by the two major political parties had failed to introduce enough people-oriented projects capable of improving the lives of residents.

He argued that the people of Oyo State deserved a government that would prioritise their welfare and provide purposeful leadership.

According to him, the state requires a capable leader who can restore its position as the “Pace Setter” in governance, economic development and human capital growth.

The ADP candidate said his party was prepared to offer residents a different approach to governance if elected in 2027.

Olatunji said the growing acceptance of the ADP across Oyo State was an indication that many residents were dissatisfied with the performance of the two dominant political parties.

The growing acceptance of ADP across the state reflects the yearning of the people for a credible alternative after years of disappointment under successive administrations of the two dominant political parties.

“The people of Oyo State deserve visionary, purposeful and people-oriented leadership capable of restoring the state’s status as the true Pace Setter in governance, economic prosperity and human capital development,” he said.

He said the ADP would focus on building a government that would be driven by competence, accountability and concern for the welfare of residents.

Olatunji promised that an ADP administration would introduce what he described as a complete overhaul of the leadership and governance structure of Oyo State.

He said the proposed administration would pursue a development-focused agenda aimed at improving the economy and developing the state’s human capital.

“Our administration will introduce a total overhaul of the leadership and governance architecture of Oyo State. We shall pursue a development-driven agenda anchored on competence, accountability, empathy and collective responsibility,” he said.

Olatunji expressed confidence that the ADP would make significant gains in the 2027 elections, urging residents to support the party as an alternative to the APC and PDP.

He said the party would continue to engage communities across the state and present its plans to residents ahead of the election.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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