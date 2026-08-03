Iran Executes Two Men For Allegedly Spying For Israel

Iranian authorities on Monday (today) executed two men convicted of spying for Israel, the country’s judiciary has said, as Tehran continues a wave of executions over alleged espionage.

The two men, identified as Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat, were reportedly accused of passing information about sensitive military and security locations to Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad.

Iran’s judiciary media outlet, Mizan, said the two men were hanged on Monday morning after being convicted of “espionage and collaboration with the Zionist regime.”

“Omid Behzad and Pouria Safvat were hanged this morning for transmitting the coordinates of sensitive military and security sites to Mossad agents,” Mizan reported.

The judiciary did not disclose when the two men were arrested or when their trials took place, Naija News understands.

It, however, alleged that the men provided intelligence to Israel during the ongoing conflict.

“They helped the intelligence services achieve their objectives by providing them with information on military and security centres during the war,” Mizan added.

The latest executions came amid an increase in the number of people sentenced to death in Iran since the beginning of its war with Israel and the United States in February.

Tehran has intensified its crackdown on people accused of spying for Israel since the conflict began.

Iran is ranked by rights organisations as the world’s second-highest user of the death penalty after China.

According to Iran Human Rights, a Norway-based non-governmental organisation, and Together Against the Death Penalty, an organisation headquartered in Paris, Iranian authorities executed at least 1,639 people in 2025.

The figure was described as the highest number of executions recorded in the country since 1989.

Human rights organisations have repeatedly criticised Iran’s use of the death penalty, particularly in cases involving national security charges and alleged espionage.

Amnesty International recently condemned what it described as an escalation in executions after Iranian authorities announced the hanging of two men convicted over their alleged participation in anti-government protests during the winter.

The rights group has continued to call on Iranian authorities to halt executions and ensure that defendants receive fair trials.