Chelsea Complete Jordan Henderson Signing, Chalobah Agrees Como Move

Chelsea have completed the signing of experienced England midfielder Jordan Henderson on a free transfer after he departs from Brentford.

Jordan Henderson, 36, has signed a two-year contract at Stamford Bridge after Brentford agreed to terminate his deal by mutual consent one year before it was due to expire.

Henderson said the chance to work under Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso made the decision an easy one.

“Given the size of the club, the manager [Xabi Alonso] whom I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn’t turn down,” he said.

“For me, it’s about giving everything every single day, both on and off the field, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible. I’m very excited to get going.”

The move marks another chapter in a distinguished career that has taken Henderson from Sunderland to Liverpool, Al Ettifaq, Ajax and Brentford. Last season, he made 34 appearances for Brentford, scoring once and providing three assists as he helped the club in the Premier League.

Henderson remains one of England’s most experienced internationals with 91 caps. He has featured in seven major tournaments and became the first English player to appear at four different FIFA World Cups when he came off the bench during England’s 2-0 group-stage win over Panama at this summer’s tournament.

However, his World Cup campaign ended prematurely after he suffered a broken arm in unusual fashion following England’s 3-2 round of 16 win over Mexico. Henderson fractured his arm while attempting to climb over an advertising hoarding and later underwent surgery.

The midfielder enjoyed enormous success during his 12-year spell at Liverpool, captaining the Reds to the Premier League title, Champions League, FA Cup, two League Cups, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Chelsea’s transfer activity is also expected to include an outgoing deal, with defender Trevoh Chalobah set to join Serie A side Como.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that the clubs have reached a verbal agreement worth an initial €30 million, with a further €6 million in add-ons and a sell-on clause included.

Chalobah is also understood to have agreed personal terms on a long-term contract after expressing a desire to continue his career in Italy and play Champions League football.