He Sits There As Chief Of Staff, He Is Only An Errand Boy – Sergius Ogun Attacks Gbajabiamila 

A chieftain of the National Democratic Coalition (NDC), Sergius Ogun, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s administration over the continued stay of Femi Gbajabiamila as Chief of Staff, claiming that the development raises concerns about accountability within the government.

Naija News reports that the Ogun made the comments during an interview on News Central TV, where he discussed the role of the Chief of Staff and the relationship between the office holder and the President.

The former lawmaker alleged that any major decisions or controversies involving Gbajabiamila would not happen without the knowledge of President Tinubu, adding that the President remains responsible for the actions of senior officials serving under him.

He questioned why Gbajabiamila has remained in office despite criticisms from some sections of the public, saying the decision suggests that the Presidency remains satisfied with his performance.

Ogun described the Chief of Staff’s role as one that involves carrying out the President’s instructions, while arguing that the continued confidence placed in him shows that the administration approves of his activities.

He said: “He sit there as chief of staff. He is only an errand boy. If you have somebody who is your Chief of Staff and anything happens, the buck stops at the table of the President because he is the one that appointed him.

“If Peter Obi were the President and somebody in his government was accused of something, he would suspend that person and allow investigation to take place. That is how you show Nigerians that nobody is above the law.

“Instead of focusing on how to solve the problems of insecurity, poverty and the economy, they are more interested in how to win another election. You cannot say you inherited a bad economy from Buhari when you were one of the people campaigning for Buhari during his elections.

“Tinubu has spent more time thinking about 2027 than fixing the problems Nigerians are facing. We have built a system that will monitor elections across the country. With artificial intelligence, Nigerians will know the real results within hours after voting.”