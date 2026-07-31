40-year-old Segun Aina Becomes Youngest JAMB Registrar

A computer engineering Professor, Segun Aina, has officially assumed office as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Naija News reports that Aina took over the leadership of the board on Friday from Professor Ishaq Oloyede, whose two-term tenure of 10 years ended on July 31, 2026.

The formal handover took place at the JAMB headquarters in Bwari, Abuja.

Aina’s appointment was approved by President Bola Tinubu on May 21, when he was 39 years old.

The appointment makes him the youngest person to serve as Registrar of the examination body.

Announcing Aina’s appointment in May, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, described the new registrar as an accomplished academic and systems expert.

Onanuga said Aina had extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure and public-sector institutional reforms.

“At 39, he became one of Nigeria’s youngest Computer Engineering professors and will now make history as JAMB’s youngest registrar,” Onanuga said.

Aina’s appointment came as Oloyede completed his second five-year term at the helm of the board.

During his tenure, Oloyede was credited with introducing several reforms aimed at improving the credibility and efficiency of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and other admission processes.

Speaking during his inaugural address after assuming office, Aina promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor and uphold the integrity of JAMB examinations.

He said his administration would increase investment in modern technology as part of efforts to prevent and detect examination malpractice.

The new registrar also issued a warning to individuals and groups involved in examination malpractice, urging them to reconsider their activities.

He warned that those involved in such practices should understand that “their business is in a wrong institution”.

Aina also pledged to strengthen the board’s collaboration with security agencies to improve the security and credibility of its examinations.

According to him, closer cooperation with security agencies would help JAMB tackle examination malpractice and protect the integrity of the admission process.