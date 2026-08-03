Oloyede Reveals Most Painful Experience As JAMB Registrar

Immediate past Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, has described the involvement of parents in organising examination malpractice for their children and wards as the most painful experience of his 10-year tenure at the examination body.

Oloyede stated this on Sunday during the THISDAY Live programme on Arise Television, days after handing over the leadership of JAMB to his successor, Prof. Segun Aina.

Naija News recalls that the former registrar formally handed over the affairs of the board to Aina on Friday after serving two terms in office.

Reflecting on his time in office, Oloyede said he often became emotional whenever he encountered parents facilitating examination malpractice for their children, describing the practice as a dangerous introduction of young people to criminality.

“The most painful period of my experience in JAMB has to do with the level of involvement of parents in the organisation of examination malpractice.

“They are introducing their wards and children to the world of crime. I think most of the candidates are not problematic. They are not the problem. The problem is the parents.

“Every time I was confronted with the reality of what parents are doing, most of the time, I became very emotional about it.

“Most of the time, I feel that how on earth will people hate themselves and their futures to this level. Even if you have deficiency, you won’t want to pass the deficiency to the next generation,” he said.

Describing his overall experience at the board as rewarding, Oloyede said his administration’s lowest moment was confronting parents over their role in examination malpractice.

“For me, it was a fine period (referring to his administration in JAMB). The only lowest period was when I confronted parents over involvement in the planning and introduction of their children and wards into crime (examination malpractice),” he said.

Oloyede also expressed confidence in Aina’s ability to improve the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination through greater deployment of technology.

According to him, Aina’s background in computer engineering positions him to build on the technological innovations already introduced at the board.