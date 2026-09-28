JAMB Restores CAPS, Sets Admission Deadlines For Universities

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has restored its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) after a temporary disruption, clearing the way for institutions to continue the 2026/2027 admission exercise.

Naija News reports that JAMB announced the development in a statement on Monday, saying the platform had been “fully restored and is now operational.”

The board urged institutions to speed up their admission processes in order to recover the time lost during the disruption and meet the approved deadlines.

“With CAPS back online, institutions are urged to accelerate their admission processes to recover lost time and meet the agreed admission deadlines,” JAMB said.

The board also advised candidates who receive admission offers to accept them promptly.

JAMB said public universities have until October 31, 2026, to complete their admission processes for the ongoing exercise.

Private universities, on the other hand, have until November 30, 2026, to conclude their admission processes.

The board urged institutions and candidates to make use of the restored CAPS and ensure that all admission activities are completed within the approved timelines.

JAMB also called on candidates who were previously waiting for their examination results to upload or verify their credentials following the release of the 2026 National Examinations Council (NECO) Senior School Certificate Examination results.

According to the board, candidates need to complete the process to ensure their credentials are available for consideration as institutions step up their admission activities.

The board said the development would enable candidates, institutions and other stakeholders to continue with the admission process without further delay.

JAMB expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption and thanked candidates, institutions and other stakeholders for their patience and understanding.