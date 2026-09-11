Police Arrests Suspect Impersonating JAMB Registrar

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, has arrested a suspect accused of impersonating its Registrar, Prof. Segun Aina, to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

Naija News reports that the examination body disclosed this in a post on its 𝕏 page, stating that the suspect was apprehended in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.

JAMB said the arrest followed an intelligence-led investigation into the alleged fraudulent use of the Registrar’s identity on social media and other platforms.

According to the board, the suspect allegedly used the Registrar’s identity to carry out fraudulent activities targeted at members of the public.

JAMB also clarified that Prof. Segun Aina has not authorized anyone to solicit money, secure contracts, facilitate admissions or examinations, or demand gratification on his behalf.

The board urged members of the public to verify any request made in the Registrar’s name before taking action.

It also warned Nigerians against making payments based on unsolicited requests and advised them to report suspicious activities through the appropriate channels.

JAMB said the arrest should serve as a warning to individuals using the names and identities of its officials to defraud members of the public.

“Members of the public are advised to verify before trusting, never make payments based on unsolicited requests, and report suspicious activity through the appropriate channels. There is no safe haven for fraudsters”, the statement read in part.