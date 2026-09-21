JAMB Relaxes SIM Swap, Email Change Rules For Candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has relaxed its restrictions on SIM swapping and email changes for candidates.

The new policy takes effect from Monday, September 21, 2026, according to a statement issued by JAMB’s Acting Director, Public Affairs and Protocols, Dr Fabian Benjamin.

This means candidates who have lost access to their registered phone numbers or email accounts can now update their details through a controlled verification process.

Naija News understands that JAMB had previously banned SIM swapping and email changes due to security concerns linked to alterations of candidates’ registered credentials.

However, the Board said stronger identity authentication and biometric verification systems had made it possible to review the policy without compromising the integrity of candidates’ records.

The change is expected to ease the difficulties faced by candidates who have lost access to their registered phone numbers or email accounts and are unable to use them for subsequent Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) processes.

JAMB said the revised policy was introduced to ensure that genuine candidates are not disadvantaged by circumstances beyond their control.

It, however, warned that the service would be subject to strict authentication procedures to prevent impersonation, fraud and unauthorized changes to candidates’ records.

The Board also stated that each candidate would be allowed to use the SIM swap and/or email change service only once.

JAMB said the service would only be available at designated JAMB Computer-Based Test (CBT) (PTC/PRC) Centres, including State Offices where applicable.

Candidates seeking to change their registered details must provide the new GSM number and/or email address, where applicable.

They must also provide a duly executed court affidavit, which must be scanned and ready for upload.

How To Change SIM Or Email Details On JAMB Portal

JAMB outlined a seven-step process for candidates seeking to use the service.

First, candidates must log into their e-Facility profile using their existing credentials, including their email address, registration number or profile code.

They should then select “SIM Swap/eMail Change Payment” from the menu and pay the prescribed fee.

After payment, the candidate is required to visit a designated JAMB CBT (PTC/PRC) Centre and access the SIM Swap/eMail Change Quicklink.

The candidate will enter the profile code or existing GSM number and select “Fetch Details.”

Biometric verification will then be carried out, after which the candidate will select the required service, GSM number only, email address only, or both GSM number and email address.

The candidate will enter the new GSM number and/or email address and upload the scanned court affidavit before clicking ‘Update’ to complete the process.

A confirmation message will be displayed after the update is successfully completed.

JAMB urged candidates to use the facility only for genuine cases and warned them against patronizing unauthorized outlets.

The Board said the revised policy was part of its efforts to balance data security with candidate-friendly service delivery and ensure that legitimate candidates do not face unnecessary setbacks in their pursuit of tertiary education admission.