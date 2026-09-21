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JAMB Sacks Staff Over Extortion

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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JAMB Page
JAMB Page

Key Takeaways

  • The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board dismissed one staff member after finding the employee extorted candidates, and it announced the action in its bulletin.
  • JAMB said the dismissal was part of measures to stop officials from exploiting candidates for personal gain, and it will also punish offenders inside the organisation.
  • JAMB warned that any worker involved in misconduct or examination fraud will face disciplinary action under its rules, and staff abusing positions will not be protected.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed one of its employees after the staff member was found to have extorted candidates.

Naija News reports that the development was announced by the examination body in its bulletin on Monday, September 21, 2026.

JAMB said the affected staff member was sanctioned for exploiting unsuspecting candidates, adding that disciplinary action would not be limited to people operating outside the organisation.

According to the board, the decision forms part of measures to ensure that candidates and members of the public are not taken advantage of by officials who use their positions for personal gain.

The examination body also warned its employees against engaging in activities that could damage its operations or compromise the trust placed in the organisation.

JAMB said any staff member found involved in misconduct would face disciplinary measures in line with the rules guiding the organisation.

The board also made it clear that its efforts to tackle examination fraud would apply both to individuals outside the organisation and its own employees.

It said staff members who abuse their positions or engage in activities that compromise the admission and examination process would not be protected because of their status within the organisation.

The board warned its workforce to avoid conduct capable of undermining its credibility or exposing candidates and members of the public to exploitation.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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