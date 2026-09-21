JAMB Sacks Staff Over Extortion

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has dismissed one of its employees after the staff member was found to have extorted candidates.

Naija News reports that the development was announced by the examination body in its bulletin on Monday, September 21, 2026.

JAMB said the affected staff member was sanctioned for exploiting unsuspecting candidates, adding that disciplinary action would not be limited to people operating outside the organisation.

According to the board, the decision forms part of measures to ensure that candidates and members of the public are not taken advantage of by officials who use their positions for personal gain.

The examination body also warned its employees against engaging in activities that could damage its operations or compromise the trust placed in the organisation.

JAMB said any staff member found involved in misconduct would face disciplinary measures in line with the rules guiding the organisation.

The board also made it clear that its efforts to tackle examination fraud would apply both to individuals outside the organisation and its own employees.

It said staff members who abuse their positions or engage in activities that compromise the admission and examination process would not be protected because of their status within the organisation.

The board warned its workforce to avoid conduct capable of undermining its credibility or exposing candidates and members of the public to exploitation.