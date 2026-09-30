JAMB Extends Deadline To Accept, Reject Old Admission Offers

Candidates with outstanding admission offers from 2021 to 2025 have been given more time by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to accept or reject the offers.

JAMB has extended the deadline for the affected candidates to November 30, 2026.

The board announced the extension in a statement posted on its 𝕏 handle on Wednesday, September 30, Naija News reports.

It urged candidates with pending offers to log into their Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) accounts and indicate whether they want to accept or reject the offers.

“JAMB has extended the deadline for affected candidates to 30 November 2026 to accept or reject their outstanding admission offers on CAPS,” the board said.

JAMB warned that candidates who fail to take action before the new deadline will lose the status of their outstanding offers on its records.

“After 30 November, outstanding offers that have neither been accepted nor rejected will revert to ‘Not Admitted’ on JAMB’s records,” it added.

The board advised candidates not to wait until the deadline before checking their CAPS accounts and making their decisions.

Naija News reports that the latest extension came after JAMB had earlier fixed September 30, 2026, as the deadline for candidates with outstanding admission offers from 2021.

The board had initially set August 31 as the deadline before extending it to September 30.

JAMB had explained that candidates who accepted their offers would be able to print and obtain their admission letters.

Those who rejected their offers would have their CAPS dashboards changed to ‘Not Admitted’.

The board also said candidates who had moved to another institution or programme could still accept their previous outstanding offers and later apply for the appropriate correction or deletion where necessary.

JAMB further clarified that candidates who received admission in the 2026 exercise but still had earlier offers pending could reject the previous offers without affecting their 2026 admission.

However, under the latest extension, all outstanding offers from 2021 to 2025 that remain neither accepted nor rejected by November 30 will automatically revert to “Not Admitted”.

“Any subsequent request to update such an admission will attract the applicable penalty fee,” JAMB warned.

The board therefore urged all affected candidates to check their CAPS accounts and take the necessary action before the new deadline.