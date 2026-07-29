Reps Resume Probe Of Disputed PFIPC

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee investigating the alleged activities of the disputed Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) has resumed its probe.

Naija News reports that the committee reconvened to examine how the purported council operated, obtained official recognition and processed government correspondence despite questions surrounding its legitimacy.

Lawmakers are expecting the appearance of the self-styled Director-General of the council, Adeniyi Adeyemi, who had yet to appear before the panel as of the time of the sitting.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, appeared before the committee in compliance with an earlier summons.

She had been invited to make her final submission as part of the investigation into the establishment and activities of the council.

Also present at the hearing were Deputy Commissioner of Police Olufemi Akinola and Assistant Commissioner of Police Bashir Abdullahi, who represented the Inspector-General of Police.

The committee had earlier described the establishment and operation of the purported council as a serious breach. It consequently directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to produce Adeyemi before the panel within 48 hours.

The lawmakers said his testimony was necessary to explain how the council allegedly secured official recognition and handled correspondence linked to government institutions.