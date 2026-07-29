PFIPC: Head Of Service Denies Allocating Office To Adeniyi

The Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Esther Walson-Jack has insisted that her office did not allocate office space or authorize deployment of staff to the Presidential Foreign Investment Promotion Council (PFIPC) headed by purported Director General, Adeyemi Adeniyi.

She made the claim on Wednesday when she appeared before the House of Representatives hearing on the PFIPC scandal.

Walson-Jack added that she did not approve any organisational structure for the PFIPC.

The Head of Service said, “I was here earlier and all that we said we still stand by what we said, but I do believe that a few more details will clarify these issues.

“We are happy to state that all that we said regarding the issue of deployment, I just summarized that there was no deployment; the issues as regards office accommodation, we did not give office accommodation; the issues as regards organizational structure, we did not issue any organizational structure.

“The issue that I believe we need to clarify is the issue of unauthorized establishment and the issuance of a recruitment waiver. And so, if you kindly indulge me, I would like to take that portion that we have not earlier stated, and I will also give some more detailed explanation.”