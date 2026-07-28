Court Delivers Judgement On Suit To Sack Malami As Kebbi ADC Governorship Candidate 

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a lawsuit challenging the emergence of former Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), as the African Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate for the 2027 election in Kebbi State.

Naija News reports that the judgment was delivered on Tuesday by Justice M. G. Umar after the court ruled that the plaintiff, Abdulrazak Isa Iko, did not provide enough evidence to show that he took part in the party’s governorship primary election.

Based on that finding, the court held that he had no legal right to question the outcome of the exercise.

The case was therefore dismissed in full, allowing Malami to remain the ADC governorship candidate for Kebbi State ahead of the 2027 election.

Justice Umar said that after deciding the issue of the plaintiff’s legal standing, the court found no basis for the suit to continue.

The judge ruled that the case lacked merit and ordered that it be dismissed entirely.

The judgment removes the legal challenge that had been filed against Malami’s nomination and leaves his candidacy unchanged as preparations for the governorship election continue.

The ruling also supports the legal position that only individuals who can prove they participated in a political party’s primary election have the right to challenge how that primary was conducted in court.