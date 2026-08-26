2027: Malami Unveils Campaign Council, Appoints DG

Former Attorney-General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, has inaugurated the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign council in Kebbi State.

Naija News reports that the former Minister of Justice named Rt. Hon. Sani Tadurga as the Director-General of the campaign team.

The inauguration was held on Wednesday as more than 600 party members were unveiled as part of the campaign council, with representatives drawn from different local government areas, senatorial districts, communities and political backgrounds across Kebbi State.

Tadurga, a former Deputy Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, will coordinate the campaign activities of the ADC in the state and work with other members of the council to mobilise support for the party’s candidates.

Speaking at the event, Malami said the new campaign structure was designed to bring the party’s candidates and supporters under one coordinated platform.

“This Campaign Council represents our collective ADC campaign. It is not about one candidate or one elective position. From the governorship to the Senate, House of Representatives and State House of Assembly, we must work as one political family,” Malami said.

He urged members of the council to avoid tribalism, sectional interests and internal rivalry, warning that such divisions could weaken the party’s campaign.

Malami said every part of Kebbi State should be included in the political movement, adding that no tribe, senatorial district, local government, ward or community should feel left out.

Abubakar Malami is contesting for Governor of Kebbi State on the ADC platform and Musa Zagi is his running mate.