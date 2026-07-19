ADC Slams APC, Alleges Political Persecution In Malami’s Case

The African Democratic Congress (ADC), Kebbi State chapter, has claimed that the prosecution of its governorship candidate, Abubakar Malami, is politically motivated.

Naija News reports that the party made the allegation in a statement jointly signed by its State Chairman, Sufiyanu Bala, and Chairman of the ADC Elders Forum, Shehu Aliyu Sambawa.

According to the ADC, the circumstances surrounding Malami’s case point to political persecution rather than a genuine anti-corruption effort.

The party argued that the ruling party is trying to weaken the opposition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to the ADC, it is not opposed to the lawful investigation or prosecution of any citizen but believes the circumstances surrounding Malami’s case point to political persecution rather than a genuine anti-corruption effort.

It also questioned Malami’s arrest and detention over what it described as a bailable offence, alleging that his properties were searched in his absence and that the value of his family’s assets was exaggerated to tarnish his reputation.

The ADC further argued that the allegations against the former minister ignored his personal background, family assets and achievements before he was appointed as Attorney-General of the Federation.

Expressing confidence in the judicial process, the party said it believed the appellate courts would ensure justice in the matter.

The ADC also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of using anti-graft agencies and parts of the judicial system to intimidate opposition figures ahead of the 2027 general elections.

It maintained that its members remained united behind Malami despite what it described as harassment, blackmail and media attacks, insisting that no amount of political pressure would weaken the party’s resolve ahead of the governorship election.