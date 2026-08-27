2027: After Election, We Will Grieve, Worship Together – Malami

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Kebbi State, Abubakar Malami, has urged members of the party to put aside their differences and remain united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Naija News reports that Malami, a former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, made the call while inaugurating the 600-member ADC Campaign Council in the state.

The former AGF warned that political ambitions should not be allowed to destroy relationships among party members and supporters, stressing that life would continue beyond the 2027 elections.

He reminded party members that regardless of the outcome of the election, they would still live together, worship in the same places, patronize the same markets, and raise their families within the same communities.

Malami called on aggrieved members to resolve their differences through dialogue rather than allowing disagreements to degenerate into public confrontations.

“Where there are disagreements, let us reconcile. Where there are grievances, let us listen. When there’s doubt, let’s work to restore faith. Our diversity must become our strength,” he said.

He added, “Different candidates, one ADC. Different communities, one Kebbi State. Different responsibilities, one common purpose.”

According to him, members must learn to engage one another respectfully whenever disagreements arise, instead of turning political differences into personal battles.

Malami said the relationships built among members and residents would remain long after the election campaigns were over.

“After the elections, we will continue to worship together, go to the same markets, celebrate together, grieve together, and raise our children together. No political goal is worth breaking those relationships,” he said.

The ADC candidate urged party members to place the collective interest above personal ambitions as they prepare for the 2027 poll.

“We choose unity over division. We choose cooperation over rivalry. We choose reconciliation over bitterness. We choose respect over insults. We choose to put service before our own interests,” Malami declared.