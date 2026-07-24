Guardiola Rejects Italy Job As Klopp Takes Over Germany

Former Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, has turned down an offer to become the head coach of the Italian national team.

According to football transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Guardiola rejected the approach from the Italian Football Federation after considering the proposal this week.

Romano reported that the Spanish coach “said no” to the offer, with Guardiola choosing to spend more time with his family before eventually returning to football management.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich manager reportedly wants to take a break from coaching and dedicate more time to his family.

Naija News reports that Guardiola ended his 10-year spell as Manchester City manager at the end of last season, bringing an end to one of the most successful managerial eras in the club’s history.

He took charge of City in 2016 and remained at the helm until 2026, guiding the club to multiple Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

During his time at the Etihad Stadium, Guardiola transformed City into one of Europe’s dominant teams, winning several major domestic and international honours.

His decision to reject the Italy job means the country’s football federation will now have to look elsewhere for a new manager to lead the national team.

While Guardiola has opted to take a break, former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund manager, Jürgen Klopp, has returned to football management after being appointed the new head coach of the German national team.

Naija News reports that the highly respected German tactician has agreed to a long-term contract that will keep him in charge of the national team until July 2030.

The appointment marks a new chapter in Klopp’s managerial career and his first major role in international football.

Klopp had been away from day-to-day club management after leaving Liverpool, where he spent nearly nine years and established himself as one of the most successful managers in the club’s history.

The 59-year-old manager rose to prominence during his successful spells with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Known for his energetic and attacking style of football, strong leadership and ability to develop young players, Klopp built a reputation as one of the most respected managers of his generation.

At Dortmund, he won two Bundesliga titles and led the club to the 2013 UEFA Champions League final.

He later moved to Liverpool, where he guided the Reds to the Premier League title and UEFA Champions League trophy, among other honours.

His appointment as Germany coach is expected to generate significant excitement among German football supporters, who will hope that his experience and leadership can help the national team return to the top of international football.