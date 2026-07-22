‘Daniel Bwala Would Soon Eat His Own Words Against Makinde’ – APM

The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has slammed the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, over a remark reportedly describing Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as inconsequential.

Naija News reports that APM, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, said the Presidency’s comments reflected growing concern over Makinde’s rising political profile ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Yusuf said the decision to deploy presidential aides to criticise Governor Makinde only shows a lack of confidence in its own achievements, stressing that the 2027 election would ultimately determine who was truly inconsequential in the race.

He expressed confidence that the APM 2027 presidential candidate, Makinde of Oyo State, will defeat President Tinubu in the next general election.

Yusuf said, “Rather than defend its record in office, the Presidency has chosen to attack personalities. The decision to deploy presidential aides to criticise Governor Makinde only shows a lack of confidence in its own achievements.

“Daniel Bwala would soon eat his own words against Governor Makinde.

“President Tinubu should be jittery because Governor Makinde is coming into the contest with an intimidating record of performance, including transforming Oyo State into one of the country’s leading economies, a feat Nigerians want replicated at the national level.”