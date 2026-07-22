‘Daniel Bwala Would Soon Eat His Own Words Against Makinde’ – APM
Key Takeaways
- The Allied Peoples Movement attacked Tinubu’s aide Daniel Bwala for reportedly calling Oyo Governor Seyi Makinde inconsequential, saying Bwala will soon eat his words.
- APM spokesman Abubakar Yusuf said in a Wednesday statement that the Presidency’s criticism shows worry about Makinde’s rising profile ahead of the 2027 election.
- Yusuf said APM’s 2027 presidential candidate Makinde will defeat President Tinubu, citing Makinde’s performance and claim of transforming Oyo into a leading economy.
The Allied Peoples Movement (APM) has slammed the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, over a remark reportedly describing Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, as inconsequential.
Naija News reports that APM, in a statement issued on Wednesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, said the Presidency’s comments reflected growing concern over Makinde’s rising political profile ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Yusuf said the decision to deploy presidential aides to criticise Governor Makinde only shows a lack of confidence in its own achievements, stressing that the 2027 election would ultimately determine who was truly inconsequential in the race.
He expressed confidence that the APM 2027 presidential candidate, Makinde of Oyo State, will defeat President Tinubu in the next general election.
Yusuf said, “Rather than defend its record in office, the Presidency has chosen to attack personalities. The decision to deploy presidential aides to criticise Governor Makinde only shows a lack of confidence in its own achievements.
“Daniel Bwala would soon eat his own words against Governor Makinde.
“President Tinubu should be jittery because Governor Makinde is coming into the contest with an intimidating record of performance, including transforming Oyo State into one of the country’s leading economies, a feat Nigerians want replicated at the national level.”
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