Why Makinde Will Defeat Tinubu In 2027 – APM

The Allied Peoples Movement has boasted that its presidential candidate, Governor Seyi Makinde, will defeat President Bola Tinubu in the upcoming 2027 election.

Naija News reports that National Publicity Secretary, Abubakar Yusuf, stated this during an interview with Punch.

Yusuf argued that Makinde possessed the leadership credentials and nationwide appeal required to unseat Tinubu.

According to Yusuf, the APM had intensified grassroots mobilisation across the country and was recording a surge in membership following the entry of prominent politicians into the party.

“The APM presidential candidate has the leadership capacity, commitment and competence to tackle Nigeria’s security challenges, revive the economy and deliver the dividends of good governance.

“Our candidate’s reputation for prudent management of public resources, responsible governance and inclusive leadership would shape an APM-led Federal Government. His blend of experience, youthful energy and ability to unite Nigerians across political, ethnic and religious lines gives us confidence that he has what it takes to win the 2027 presidential election,” he said.

According to him, the party has attracted influential political figures, describing the development as evidence of growing public confidence in the platform.

The party spokesman argued that Nigerians were increasingly dissatisfied with the country’s economic and security situation, insisting that the APM was offering a credible alternative.

“Across the country, citizens have expressed deep concerns about the rising cost of living, widespread insecurity, unemployment and declining economic opportunities. These are genuine concerns that require practical solutions and compassionate leadership, which only the APM can offer,” he said

Yusuf described Makinde as one of the country’s best-performing governors, saying his record in Oyo State had earned him national recognition and strengthened confidence in his ability to govern the country.

However, the APC dismissed the opposition’s optimism, insisting that Tinubu remained firmly on course for re-election.

The APC Director of Publicity, Bala Ibrahim, told the aforementioned publication that while opposition parties were entitled to present alternatives, Makinde posed no significant electoral threat to the President.

He maintained that Tinubu’s reforms, though initially criticised, were beginning to yield positive results that Nigerians would acknowledge before the next election.

“We have read a series of statements from the APM demanding accountability from the APC-led Federal Government. I totally support them. Our argument is for accountability. Our party is for accountability. We are supporting Nigerians to hold us responsible for the promises we made,” Ibrahim said.

He added that serving governors aspiring to higher office should also be prepared to account for their stewardship.

“I hope they are equally aware of that responsibility. Seyi Makinde and Bala Mohammed are serving governors. They, too, will give account of their stewardship after leaving office,” he stated.

Ibrahim argued that Makinde’s electoral record could not be compared with Tinubu’s national political influence.