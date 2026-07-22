It’s Like Night And Day – Abdullahi Sule Reveals Why Tinubu-Shettima Ticket Beats Opposition

The Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Muslim/Muslim ticket stands above its rivals.

Naija News reports that Sule made the assertion on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He dismissed comparisons between President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima and opposition candidates

He argued that the incumbent administration’s record would be the deciding factor in the next presidential election.

Responding to a question on why Nigerians should support the Tinubu-Shettima ticket over opposition pairings such as Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso or Atiku Abubakar and Rotimi Amaechi, Sule said there was no basis for comparison.

“It’s like day and night; you cannot even compare.

“If you look at the record of this President, if you look at the courage, the performance, and the foresight of this President, if you look at what has happened in the last three years, you cannot compare it with the records of the other people,” Sule said.

The governor acknowledged that insecurity remains a major concern but argued that the challenge did not begin under the current administration.

“I know what you’re going to throw out: insecurity, as if insecurity started in the last three years,” he said.

Sule maintained that despite the security challenges, the Tinubu administration had delivered significant infrastructure projects and reforms across key sectors.

“Look at all the infrastructure that is happening in this country. A lot of people will tell you it is like a dream; they never thought it would happen,” he said.

He also pointed to developments in education and the economy as evidence of what he described as the administration’s achievements.