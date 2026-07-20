Court Grants Bail To Miyetti Allah National President

The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday granted bail to the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bello Bodejo, in the sum of 2 billion naira following his arraignment on alleged money laundering charges filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

Naija News reports that Justice Inyang Ekwo, who delivered the ruling, admitted the defendant to bail with two sureties in like sum and imposed stringent conditions for his release.

In his ruling, Justice Ekwo ordered that one of the sureties must reside in Abuja and provide evidence of three years’ tax clearance.

The second surety, according to the court, must own landed property in Abuja valued at N2bn.

The judge also directed Bodejo to surrender his international passport to the court registrar and barred him from travelling outside Nigeria without the court’s permission.

Justice Ekwo held that the offences for which the defendant was charged were bailable and exercised the court’s discretion in granting the application.

The court subsequently adjourned the case until October 5, October 6 and October 7 for the commencement of trial.

Bodejo had earlier been remanded in the custody of the EFCC on July 9 after he was arraigned on alleged money laundering charges.

The anti-graft agency, through its counsel, Wahab Shittu, SAN, arraigned Bodejo as the sole defendant in a charge dated June 24 and filed on June 25.

The Miyetti Allah leader pleaded not guilty to all the counts after the charges were read to him.

Following his plea, the prosecution sought a trial date and urged the court to remand the defendant pending the hearing of the case.

However, defence counsel, Ahmed Raji, SAN, moved a bail application filed on June 30, arguing that the alleged offences were bailable under the Administration of Criminal Justice Act.

Raji urged the court to exercise its discretion in favour of his client and grant him bail.

The prosecution opposed the application, asking the court to refuse the request.

Justice Ekwo, however, granted the application and fixed dates for the commencement of trial.