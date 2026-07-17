Fake Agency DG, Adeyemi Held At Former SARS Headquarters

A fresh report has indicated that the controversial Director-General of the Presidential Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), Adeniyi Adeyemi, is being held by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

According to Daily Trust, Adeyemi was flown to Abuja after he was arrested by members of the police Intelligence Response Team led by Moses Lohor, a Chief Superintendent of Police and has been undergoing a series of interrogations.

Adeyemi was picked up somewhere in Osun before he was transported to Ibadan, Oyo State capital, where he was reportedly flown to Abuja following a warrant issued by Justice Mohammed Umar of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

On Thursday, the purported DG of PFIPC, an organisation authorities described as a “fake” Federal Government agency, was spotted boarding a private jet to Abuja.

Naija News reports that President Bola Tinubu has given the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) 30 days to probe the controversy and submit its report within that timeframe.

A senior officer, who did not want his name in print because he wasn’t authorised to speak, told Daily Trust that Adeyemi is being held at IRT headquarters located in Guzape, Abuja.

According to the source, Adeyemi is being questioned over allegations relating to the unlawful operation of an organisation allegedly presented as a Federal Government agency, alongside other activities currently under scrutiny.

“He was arrested by IRT officials, not by any officers attached to any of the commands. So, he’s presently at IRT headquarters answering questions,” the source explained.