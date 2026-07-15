One Killed, Suspect Nabbed As Troops Rescue Kidnapped AAU Students

Security operatives have rescued three students of Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Edo State, and seven travellers abducted along a highway in Plateau State.

The AAU students were freed following a gun battle between a joint security team and their abductors in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State, Naija News understands.

During the operation, one suspected kidnapper was killed, while another was arrested. Other members of the gang reportedly fled into the bush, leaving their captives behind.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Edo State, ASP Eno Ikoedem, identified the rescued students as 21-year-old Favour Okoroje, 19-year-old Balogun Precious and Praise Obagbalu.

According to the police spokesperson, the students were abducted on July 12 from their residence at Ujemen G.T. Extension, Ekpoma, and taken into a nearby forest.

Ikoedem said a joint security team launched an operation after receiving information about the incident and subsequently traced the kidnappers to their hideout on July 14.

She explained that the suspects opened fire on the operatives, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

One of the kidnappers was killed during the confrontation, while another was apprehended. The remaining members of the gang escaped into the surrounding forest.

The three students were subsequently rescued and taken to safety.

The police said efforts had been intensified to track down and arrest the fleeing suspects.

Ikoedem also confirmed that a 300-level student of the university, Peter Ekpen Adolor, was killed during the attack.

The 24-year-old student was reportedly shot while attempting to open the gate of the students’ residence when the kidnappers invaded the property.

The police spokesperson said investigations into the attack were continuing, while security operatives remained on the trail of the suspects who escaped during the rescue operation.

Troops Rescue Seven Plateau Travellers

In a separate operation, troops of Operation Enduring Peace rescued seven travellers abducted by gunmen along the Riyom highway in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The victims were reportedly travelling from Akwanga in Nasarawa State to Jos, the Plateau State capital, when they were intercepted and taken into the bush by the kidnappers.

The spokesperson for Operation Enduring Peace, Capt. Polycarp Oteh said troops responded to a distress call on Monday night and immediately moved to the area.

During the operation, the soldiers discovered an abandoned Opel Vectra vehicle near Sopp village and commenced a search of the surrounding area.

Oteh said the search operation led to a confrontation between the troops and the kidnappers.

The abductors reportedly fled deeper into the forest after coming under pressure from the soldiers, abandoning the seven travellers.

The victims were rescued unharmed and taken to safety.

The military said troops had intensified search and patrol operations in the area to apprehend the fleeing kidnappers and prevent further attacks on motorists and communities along the highway.