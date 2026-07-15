Full List: Edo Governor Approves 20 Fresh Appointments

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has approved the appointment of 20 new permanent secretaries in the state public service.

Naija News reports that the appointments were announced in a public notice issued by the Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa.

According to the statement, the newly appointed permanent secretaries are Otamere Gina, Irusota Pauline Ighoomo, Bamaiyi Rebecca Osedebamen, Anelu Wilson Oziegbe and Ukpebor Ehiabhi Jonathan.

Others are Erhaze Samson, Sadoh Martins Imonmion, Otamere Enodolomwanyi, Enabulele Abdulfatai Ikponmwonsa, Akhimien Emmanuel Eboreime, Obanor John Osarobo and Aliu Nurudeen Obogai.

Also appointed are Balogun Aiyegbeni Aina, Imoisili Edith Amenawon, Momoh-Odihinrin Justina Akhazimeye, Ozigbo Osayande Duke, Eigbiremolen Godson Tunde, Efe-Amenze Agharese Patricia, Ohunyon Ernest Ehikioya and Omosan Melody Ismaila.

The state government said the new permanent secretaries would be sworn in on a date to be announced later.

The appointments form part of the administration’s efforts to strengthen leadership and improve service delivery within the Edo State civil service.