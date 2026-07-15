What Investigation Is He Looking For After Victims Have Returned? – Rufai Oseni Knocks Makinde

Nigerian journalist, Rufai Oseni, has berated the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, over the call for an investigation regarding the abduction of pupils and teachers in Orire Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News recalls that Makinde, on Monday, after receiving the rescued victims from the military, called on the United Nations to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Makinde had also suggested that the abduction might be linked to his political ambition, noting that the incident occurred shortly after he announced his intention to contest the 2027 presidential election.

However, Makinde’s demand drew criticism from officials of the Federal Government and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who argued that Nigeria is a sovereign nation capable of handling its internal security matters.

Speaking on the development during ARISE Television’s Morning Show, Oseni described the exchange between Makinde and the Federal Government as a blame game and unnecessary.

According to Oseni, the focus should now be on finding lasting solutions rather than engaging in political arguments, adding that the victims have returned home.

He said, “The point that Makinde keeps making that it’s because he declared for the presidency and all of that, what was Sunday Igboho fighting for at that time? Was it not the killing of people in Oyo State? Was Makinde not the governor then?

“What kind of talk is this? It has happened, it has happened; let’s find a solution. Of course, he can call for an investigation, but what investigation is he looking at after the victims have been brought back home?”