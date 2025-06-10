RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye Visits Alaafin Of Oyo – [Photos]

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, made a courtesy call to the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Owoade I, on Tuesday at the royal palace in Oyo Town.

Naija News reports that the revered cleric and his entourage were warmly received by Iku Baba Yeye today in the city of Oyo.

The event was disclosed on social media by indigenous Ajísebí Ọ̀yọ́ Radio, accompanied with images along with a caption in Yoruba.

“Alaafin of Yoruba Land, Iku Baba Yeye gba Àlejò Daddy G.O. Baba Enoch A. Adeboye ti Ìjọ Redeemed Christian Church of God ni Ilu Oyo Alaafin l’oni” (The Alaafin of Yorubaland, Iku Baba Yeye, received Daddy G.O., Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, today in the city of Oyo),” The Facebook post caption read.

See more photos below:

Meanwhile, the RCCG General Overseer had stated last week that the power of prayer has played a significant role in keeping Nigeria from falling into a more dire situation, despite the country’s challenges.

Speaking at the RCCG national headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, during the monthly Thanksgiving service and special prayer for security and paramilitary personnel, Adeboye reflected on the nation’s ongoing struggles and emphasised the impact of consistent prayer.

Adeboye stated, “Some say, ‘You’ve been praying and fasting — where is the result?’ I laugh. If we had not prayed, Nigeria would have been in a far worse state. Let’s not stop.”

He further declared that the church’s prayers had prevented further disasters from unfolding, insisting that the nation’s spiritual efforts were a vital shield protecting it from complete devastation.

“There is a God who rules in the affairs of men. If those praying would pause for just one week, the difference would be terrifying. Keep praying. God controls the hearts of kings,” he added, urging congregants to persist in their intercession.

Naija News reports that Adeboye also emphasised that RCCG operates under divine protection, describing the church as being shielded by a supernatural covering that has kept it safe from calamities throughout its history.

“There is something peculiar about the Redeemed Christian Church of God. There is a shield over the RCCG — unseen but undeniably present,” Adeboye said.

He shared remarkable accounts of divine protection, highlighting several miraculous instances in which RCCG was spared from harm.

He recounted how a building in the United States hosting an RCCG house fellowship was the only one spared from a devastating flood that destroyed 14 other houses in the vicinity.

“House after house was flooded, but house number eight — the only one with a sign that read, ‘House Fellowship of RCCG holds here’ — remained untouched,” he narrated, emphasising that such occurrences were not coincidences but signs of divine intervention.

Similarly, Adeboye recalled a fire incident at Otedola Bridge in Lagos, where a fire engulfed several buildings, but miraculously spared an RCCG structure.