Nigeria Would Have Been Worse If We Had Not Prayed – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has stated that the power of prayer has played a significant role in keeping Nigeria from falling into a more dire situation, despite the country’s challenges.

Speaking at the RCCG national headquarters in Ebute-Metta, Lagos, during the monthly Thanksgiving service and special prayer for security and paramilitary personnel, Adeboye reflected on the nation’s ongoing struggles and emphasised the impact of consistent prayer.

Adeboye stated, “Some say, ‘You’ve been praying and fasting — where is the result?’ I laugh. If we had not prayed, Nigeria would have been in a far worse state. Let’s not stop.”

He further declared that the church’s prayers had prevented further disasters from unfolding, insisting that the nation’s spiritual efforts were a vital shield protecting it from complete devastation.

“There is a God who rules in the affairs of men. If those praying would pause for just one week, the difference would be terrifying. Keep praying. God controls the hearts of kings,” he added, urging congregants to persist in their intercession.

Naija News reports that Adeboye also emphasised that RCCG operates under divine protection, describing the church as being shielded by a supernatural covering that has kept it safe from calamities throughout its history.

“There is something peculiar about the Redeemed Christian Church of God. There is a shield over the RCCG — unseen but undeniably present,” Adeboye said.

He shared remarkable accounts of divine protection, highlighting several miraculous instances in which RCCG was spared from harm.

He recounted how a building in the United States hosting an RCCG house fellowship was the only one spared from a devastating flood that destroyed 14 other houses in the vicinity.

“House after house was flooded, but house number eight — the only one with a sign that read, ‘House Fellowship of RCCG holds here’ — remained untouched,” he narrated, emphasising that such occurrences were not coincidences but signs of divine intervention.

Similarly, Adeboye recalled a fire incident at Otedola Bridge in Lagos, where a fire engulfed several buildings, but miraculously spared an RCCG structure.

“The buildings before and after were consumed, yet the RCCG building was left standing. That is not a coincidence — that is divine covering,” he said, with the church’s media team projecting an image of the untouched building during his sermon.

He asserted that while God’s protective presence may not always be visible, it remains a powerful force for those who abide in Him.

“Your security is only assured in Him. Whether in peace or war, young or old, the Almighty casts a shadow of protection over His own,” he declared.