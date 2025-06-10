Manchester City Add Klopp’s Ex-assistant Coach Pepijn Lijnders To Guardiola’s Staff

Manchester City have bolstered their coaching setup with the appointment of two former Liverpool staff members, including Jurgen Klopp’s long-time assistant, Pepijn Lijnders.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Pepijn Lijnders and set-piece specialist James French have joined Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff, following the exit of three key personnel earlier this summer.

Lijnders, 42, brings a wealth of experience from his time at Liverpool, where he served under both Brendan Rodgers and Jurgen Klopp. He left Anfield alongside Klopp at the end of the 2023-2024 season and took on the head coach role at Red Bull Salzburg, but his stint was short-lived as he was dismissed in December.

French, meanwhile, spent 13 years at Liverpool, playing a significant role in the club’s tactical setup, particularly in set-piece strategies, during one of the most successful eras in its history.

City’s Director of Football, Hugo Viana, praised the new arrivals, saying: “Pepijn and James have each amassed huge experience working in their individual roles over the past few years. Their talent, application, work ethic, and all-around commitment are totally aligned with the values that underpin how Pep wants football to be played.”

The appointments come at a crucial time for Manchester City, who endured a rare trophyless season in 2024-2025, finishing third in the Premier League. It was the first time in eight years that Guardiola’s side failed to lift silverware.

City now turn their attention to the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the United States. They will enter the tournament as defending champions, having won the previous edition in Saudi Arabia.

The month-long competition begins on June 14, with City set to face Moroccan side Wydad Casablanca in Philadelphia on June 18.