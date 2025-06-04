Manchester City Agree €55 Million Deal For Tijjani Reijnders

Manchester City have reached an agreement with AC Milan for the signing of Dutch midfielder Tijjani Reijnders in a deal worth €55 million, subject to a medical.

Tijjani Reijnders, a 26-year-old Netherlands international is expected to sign a five-year contract at the Etihad Stadium after finalising personal terms with the reigning Premier League champions.

City are aiming to complete the transfer in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins on 14 June in the United States. The move comes as Pep Guardiola looks to reinforce his midfield following injuries to key players.

Mateo Kovacic has been ruled out of the tournament after undergoing surgery on his Achilles, while Kevin De Bruyne is unlikely to feature, with reports linking him to a move to Serie A champions Napoli.

Reijnders, who has 22 caps for the Netherlands, was named Serie A’s Midfielder of the Season after a standout campaign with AC Milan. He scored 15 goals in 54 appearances across all competitions, marking the most prolific season of his career.

Despite Milan’s underwhelming finish in eighth place, missing out on European football, Reijnders’ performances stood out. His versatility, vision, and composure in tight spaces make him an ideal fit for Guardiola’s possession-heavy style.

The former AZ Alkmaar star made his professional debut with PEC Zwolle in 2018 and has since built a reputation as a balanced, press-resistant midfielder.

He is comfortable playing both deep and advanced roles in midfield and is expected to slot in alongside Rodri or serve as a dynamic attacking option.