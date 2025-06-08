Tinubu’s Bourdillon Residence Turns Political Pilgrimage Site Amid Sallah Festivities

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s private residence in Bourdillon, Ikoyi, Lagos, has become a hub of political activity and high-powered visits, as influential figures across the political and religious spectrum continue to troop in during the Sallah holiday.

The president, who has been in Lagos for over a week to observe the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, has welcomed a stream of notable personalities, including those who have been vocal critics of his administration.

One of the most eyebrow-raising visits came on Wednesday from Pastor Tunde Bakare, the outspoken General Overseer of the Citadel Global Community Church, who had in recent months launched scathing criticisms against the president.

During his Easter State of the Nation Address, Bakare accused Tinubu’s government of fostering tyranny and presiding over what he described as the “most spineless” legislature in Nigeria’s history.

“Under your watch, Mr. President, the legislature has become a mere rubber stamp, endorsing every action you take without scrutiny,” Bakare had said.

The cleric had also condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it a “theatre of the absurd.”

Despite these biting remarks, Bakare was seen visiting Tinubu at his Lagos residence, sparking debates on whether he had softened his stance or joined the growing list of dissenters now realigning with the president.

Fubara ‘Sneaks’ Into Bourdillon Amid Political Uncertainty

The embattled and suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, also paid a quiet visit to the president on Tuesday, reportedly seeking political cover amid the internal crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Fubara, who recently urged his supporters to “thank President Tinubu” in a veiled reference to intervention in his political travails, is believed to be considering his next move as the PDP continues to haemorrhage key figures.

Also sighted at Bourdillon was the Adeleke family from Osun State—comprising Governor Ademola Adeleke, his billionaire elder brother, Deji Adeleke, and music superstar Davido.

Though the visit’s official purpose remains undisclosed, political observers see it as significant given that Adeleke will be seeking re-election in 2026, likely facing a strong challenge from Tinubu’s All Progressives Congress (APC).

In what seems to be a parade of prestige and influence, the president also received Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka during the recent commissioning of the Lagos Coastal Road project.

Although Soyinka is widely known for his vocal criticism of successive Nigerian leaders, he has remained largely silent on Tinubu’s tenure, drawing criticism from sections of the public.

Tinubu’s Lagos home has also welcomed global philanthropist Bill Gates, who was recently conferred with a national honour, as well as key figures from the corporate world and political elite.

As Bourdillon bustles with VIP visits and high-security movement, Abuja’s Presidential Villa has remained relatively quiet. Vice President Kashim Shettima has also been away from the capital, reportedly engaged in official assignments across the country.