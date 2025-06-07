Victor Osimhen Accepts Al-Hilal’s Improved Offer, Flies To Paris For Medical

Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, has reportedly accepted a blockbuster offer from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal less than 24 hours after rejecting their initial attempt.

According to transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio, Victor Osimhen, 26, has agreed to a jaw-dropping contract worth €30 million per year over four years, a deal valued at a staggering €195 million before taxes and bonuses.

Despite fierce interest from Premier League heavyweights Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea, as well as a strong push from Turkish champions Galatasaray, it is Al-Hilal who appear to have won the race to sign the Napoli forward.

Galatasaray, who had hoped to reunite with Osimhen following a successful loan spell in Istanbul last season, were ultimately priced out of contention by the Saudi club’s record-shattering financial package.

Turkish outlet Milliyet described the deal as “astonishing,” noting that Osimhen alone is now valued higher than all but three Turkish clubs, Besiktas, Fenerbahce, and Galatasaray.

Initially, Osimhen was believed to have walked away from talks with Al-Hilal after his demand for a €40 million annual salary was not met.

However, sources, including Sky Sports, now confirm that a revised agreement has been reached. The striker has accepted the €30 million yearly offer, which still places him among the highest-paid players globally.

The move, however, is not yet finalized. Napoli and Al-Hilal are still negotiating the final transfer fee, with reports indicating that the two clubs remain €5 million apart in their respective valuations of the player.

Nonetheless, both sides are said to be optimistic about reaching an agreement in the coming days.

Meanwhile, Victor Osimhen is expected in Paris, where he will undergo a medical examination arranged by Al-Hilal.

Renowned sports journalist Ben Jacobs reported on X: “Al-Hilal have booked a medical for Victor Osimhen and are hoping to finalise a deal with Napoli this weekend.

“Caution remains after 24 hours of twists, but Osimhen is Al-Hilal’s top priority before the Club World Cup. They want the Nigerian striker in Paris today to sign.”

After a season full of speculation, negotiations, and last-minute turnarounds, Osimhen’s next destination now seems all but confirmed, barring any last-minute hiccups from Napoli.

Once the deal is sealed, the former Lille talisman will become one of the most prominent African players in the Saudi Pro League, further elevating the league’s profile on the global football stage.