Transfer Updates: Osimhen To Real Madrid? Uche, Lookman, Boniface, Kudus, Aribo

The summer transfer window is heating up fast, and Nigerian stars are dominating headlines across Europe.

Below is the roundup of the latest transfer speculations across Europe, with a couple of superstars from Nigeria likely to change clubs this summer.

Real Madrid Enters Race for Victor Osimhen

The tug-of-war for Victor Osimhen has taken a new twist as Real Madrid have joined the chase for the prolific Nigerian striker, according to Fichajes.

While Saudi giants Al Hilal had given the 26-year-old a June 5 ultimatum, the deadline passed without a decision—causing the club to consider other options.

Galatasaray, where Osimhen has bagged 37 goals this season, are eager to keep him, but Real Madrid’s new manager, Xabi Alonso, sees him as a key piece in reshaping the club’s frontline. Alonso is said to admire Osimhen’s explosive pace, smart movement, and lethal finishing.

Leeds, Wolves, Brentford Eye Christantus Uche

Nigerian midfielder Christantus Uche is at the centre of a Premier League bidding war, with Leeds United, Wolves, and Brentford all circling.

The 22-year-old Getafe star has impressed with 4 goals and 6 assists in La Liga this season, sparking serious interest. Newly promoted Leeds are especially keen, hoping to add the creative spark to their midfield as they return to the top flight.

With a reported £20m release clause, a summer move looks likely, though no official bids have been submitted yet.

Barcelona Shortlist Ademola Lookman as Díaz Alternative

New Barça boss Hansi Flick has personally endorsed Ademola Lookman as a smart and cost-effective option for the Catalans’ attack.

With Liverpool unwilling to lower their asking price for Luis Díaz, Barcelona are reportedly considering Lookman—who scored 15 goals and added 5 assists for Atalanta this season.

After a sensational hat-trick in the Europa League final last year, Lookman’s value has soared, but a €30 million deal may be enough to tempt Atalanta.

Victor Boniface Likely to Leave Bayer Leverkusen

Another Nigerian striker, Victor Boniface, could be on the move. Per Fabrizio Romano, Bayer Leverkusen are open to selling the 24-year-old if a suitable offer arrives.

After scoring 8 goals in 19 appearances this season, Boniface who nearly joined Al Nassr in January, is now being targeted by clubs in England and Turkey.

Joe Aribo Pushes for Rangers Return

Nigeria international Joe Aribo is eager to leave Southampton following their relegation to the Championship.

The 28-year-old is reportedly eyeing a return to Rangers, where he remains a fan favourite after a standout stint from 2019–2022.

Chelsea’s Kudus Swap Deal Rejected by West Ham

Chelsea’s offer to swap Robert Sanchez and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall for Mohammed Kudus has been rejected by West Ham, per talkSPORT.

The Ghanaian international, who prefers to stay in England despite interest from Saudi Arabia, remains high on Chelsea’s wishlist. However, West Ham are holding firm.

Grealish Nearing Man City Exit – Napoli, Inter, Villa Interested

Jack Grealish may be on his way out of Manchester City, with the club reportedly open to offers for the 29-year-old winger.

Aston Villa, Napoli, and Inter Milan are monitoring the situation closely. Grealish, who has struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola, was recently urged by Alan Shearer to move on.