Victor Osimhen Rejects Al Hilal’s €35m-a-Year Offer, Eyes Stay in Europe

Napoli and Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has officially turned down a fresh approach from Saudi Arabian giants Al Hilal, despite being offered a lucrative contract reportedly worth €35 million per season.

Sources close to the deal say Victor Osimhen’s financial demands were deemed “too high,” prompting the club to end their pursuit.

Al Hilal, who had previously tried to sign Osimhen, 26, last summer, returned with a similar proposal this transfer window. However, Osimhen once again rejected the overture, signalling a clear intent to continue his career in Europe.

The decision comes as a blow to the Saudi Pro League side, who are now shifting focus to other striker targets.

According to insights shared by sports journalist Buchi Laba, the rejection has reignited interest from top European clubs.

A major Italian Serie A club—still unnamed publicly—is said to be leading the race and is willing to meet Osimhen’s wage expectations.

The club is also reportedly prepared to trigger the €75 million release clause in his Napoli contract, a figure that does not pose any obstacle.

Meanwhile, Turkish champions Galatasaray have entered the fray with serious intent. Club officials are reportedly crafting a competitive offer aimed at making Osimhen their marquee signing for the new season.

The Istanbul-based club views the Nigerian forward as a transformative figure who could spearhead a deep run in the UEFA Champions League.