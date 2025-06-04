Super Eagles Coach Reveals Why He Didn’t Invite Osimhen To Camp

The head coach of Nigeria’s national football team, Eric Chelle, has confirmed that star striker Victor Osimhen was left out of the squad for upcoming matches to protect him ahead of a potential summer transfer.

Osimhen, 26, was notably absent from the Super Eagles squad announced for the Unity Cup and an international friendly against Russia scheduled for June 6.

The striker recently completed a highly successful loan spell at Turkish giants Galatasaray, where he netted an impressive 26 goals across all competitions.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Chelle explained the reasoning behind his decision, citing the player’s uncertain club future and the mental and physical demands of a potential high-profile transfer.

“I need to protect him physically and mentally because maybe he will go [and get a transfer move],” Chelle said.

“Maybe a club like Manchester United. Or maybe Chelsea, Barcelona or Real Madrid. So he needs to be focused on that.”

Osimhen, who remains one of Africa’s most sought-after forwards, is yet to make a final decision on his next move.

While top clubs in England and Spain are reportedly monitoring him closely, sources suggest that teams from the Saudi Pro League are also preparing lucrative offers in a bid to lure the Nigerian striker.

The former Lille and Napoli forward has not publicly commented on his next destination, but with interest from Europe’s elite and the Middle East, a major move seems imminent.