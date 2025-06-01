Super Eagles Aim To Extend Unbeaten Run Against Russia – Coach Eric Chelle

Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has expressed confidence in his team’s form as Nigeria prepares to face Russia in a high-profile international friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow, this Friday.

The clash will mark the first-ever senior-level meeting between the two nations, adding an extra layer of anticipation to the encounter.

Under the guidance of Eric Chelle, who took charge earlier this year, the Super Eagles have enjoyed an impressive start—winning three and drawing one of their last four matches.

The Malian tactician believes momentum must be maintained as they head into uncharted territory against the Russians.

“Now we go to Russia, and our goal is to win every game. We’re not just travelling for a match — we’re going there to win,” Chelle told reporters during a post-match briefing.

Reflecting on their recent outing, Chelle added: “Right now, I think we’re still in Jamaica — mentally, it feels like it because of how tough the game was. But we must now shift focus.”

The upcoming match is expected to serve as a stern test for the Super Eagles, with Russia known for their physicality and tactical discipline.

However, the Super Eagles’ recent performances have sparked optimism among fans, and Chelle is determined to sustain that energy.

Kickoff is slated for 7:00 PM local time at the Luzhniki Stadium, and football enthusiasts worldwide will be watching closely to see how the in-form Super Eagles fare against the Russians.