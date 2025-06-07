Fire Guts Hotel Where Nigerian Pilgrims Are Lodged In Mecca

A fire incident on Saturday affected the hotel where over 480 Nigerian pilgrims performing the 2025 Hajj in Saudi Arabia were lodged.

The hotel, Imaratus Sanan, located on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah, was hosting about 484 pilgrims from six Nigerian Private Tour Operator Companies.

Naija News reports that the fire affected the hotel building, and fortunately, no lives were lost as the residents had earlier departed for Mina to partake in the symbolic stoning ritual.

Confirming the incident, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) in a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Usara, conveyed the condolences of the commission’s chairman, Professor Abdullahi Usman.

She also commended the swift response of Saudi fire services and hotel staff in quickly containing the inferno and preventing any casualties.

The NAHCON Chairman has visited the site and ordered the immediate relocation of the affected pilgrims to a new accommodation. He also assured that the Commission will provide every possible support within its capacity to cushion the impact of the incident.

Read the full NAHCON statement below.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) regrets to inform the public of a fire incident that occurred earlier today, Saturday, 7th June 2025, around 12:00 noon (KSA time), at one of the hotels accommodating Nigerian pilgrims on Shari Mansur Street in Makkah.

“The affected hotel, Imaratus Sanan, was hosting about 484 pilgrims from six Nigerian Private Tour Operator Companies. Thankfully, no lives were lost, and all pilgrims are safely in Mina. Immediate emergency response by Saudi authorities and the hotel management helped to contain the fire swiftly and prevent it from spreading all over the building.

“Following the incident, the Chairman/CEO of NAHCON, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, alongside Commissioner Policy Personnel Management and Finance, Alhaji Aliu Abdulrazak and Deputy Makkah Coordinator, Director Alidu Shutti promptly visited the location to assess the situation and ensure that the welfare of the affected pilgrims is prioritized.

“Expressing concern during the visit, Professor Abdullahi ordered for immediate relocation of the affected pilgrims to a new accommodation. He commiserated with the affected pilgrims, assuring that the Commission will provide every possible support within its capacity to cushion the impact of the incident.

“The Chairman thanked Almighty Allah that no life was lost in this unfortunate incident, promising that NAHCON will work with the affected Tour Operators to ensure that pilgrims are relocated and provided with the necessary assistance. The Chairman and his team have already inspected the new building and concluded arrangement for the pilgrims’ resettlement.

“The Chairman and Commissioner PPMF appreciated the prompt response of the Saudi emergency services and the cooperation of the hotel staff in managing the situation.

“Further updates will be communicated as necessary.”