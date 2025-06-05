Elon Musk Accuses Trump Of Epstein Connection In Explosive Social Media Post

Billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk set social media abuzz on Thursday after alleging that former U.S. President Donald Trump is named in the Jeffrey Epstein files.

In a post shared on his X platform Thursday afternoon, Musk wrote: “@RealDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”

He followed up the shocking claim with a cryptic message: “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out.”

Trump Fires Back, Accuses Musk of “Going Crazy”

The explosive exchange came amid a heated back-and-forth between both men. Earlier that day, Trump took to Truth Social to criticize Musk and accuse him of losing his composure after policy changes.

“Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody else wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!” Trump wrote.

Rising Tension Between Former Allies

The war of words marks a new low in the once-warm relationship between Trump and Musk. The two had previously found common ground on economic and tech policy but have increasingly clashed over legislation, electric vehicle mandates, and now, personal accusations.

As of press time, neither Musk nor Trump has offered further comment or evidence to substantiate their claims, and no official documentation has been released linking Trump to Epstein’s files.