K1 d Ultimate, Wande Coal Thrill At National Sports Festival Closing Ceremony In Ogun

The MKO Abiola Sports Arena in Abeokuta came alive on Thursday evening as Fuji legend K1 d Ultimate and Afrobeat star Wande Coal delivered electrifying performances at the closing ceremony of the 22nd National Sports Festival, Gateway Games 2024.

The ceremony marked the end of 12 days of intense sporting action that featured over 10,000 athletes from across Nigeria. The National Sports Festival concluded in grand style with music, dance, and celebration.

The event began with a stirring rendition of the national anthem by celebrated singer Waje, setting the tone for an evening of cultural vibrance and entertainment.

The Xplicit Dance Group followed with a high-energy performance that drew cheers from the crowd. Athletes then joined in, performing ceremonial dances in a colorful display of unity and state pride.

Coinciding with the event was the 65th birthday of Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun and the second anniversary of his second term in office.

In a heartwarming moment, members of his cabinet surprised the governor with a birthday celebration, drawing applause from the audience.

The night reached its peak when Fuji maestro K1 d Ultimate took the stage, captivating guests with his timeless sound. But it was Wande Coal who stole the spotlight.

The Mushin-born singer delivered a nostalgic set featuring classic hits that had the crowd on their feet, singing along to every word.

As athletes prepare to return to their various states, the 2024 National Sports Festival leaves behind memories of sporting excellence and a cultural showcase befitting its host.