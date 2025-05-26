Security Operatives Uncover Bomb Factory In Anambra

The joint security team, which includes the Police, Military, and Vigilante group, has uncovered and successfully dismantled a bomb factory that non-state actors reportedly ran in Isekke, located within the Ihiala local government area of Anambra State.

Naija News understands that during this operation, a variety of locally manufactured improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also seized and neutralised.

Isekke, a neighbouring community to Orsu in Imo State, has been one of the areas where gunmen have established a no-go zone for several years.

As stated by the Anambra State Police command, this camp represents one of the final strongholds of the secessionist group, which had remained impenetrable for over two years, from which the criminals caused significant disruption in the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, reported that one of the IEDs that had been buried near the camp detonated during the assault, resulting in considerable damage to the road.

“The IED acted as a shield to prevent the joint forces from accessing the facility. Meanwhile, no life was lost during the operation.

“To this end, the security forces have sustained the operational security dominance and advancement aimed at fully reclaiming the area from the criminals,” the PPRO noted in a statement made available to newsmen.