Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca will guide the Premier League club into the next season, regardless of their potential to secure a spot in the Champions League.

The club’s leadership, including co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart, intends to assess Enzo Maresca’s performance thoroughly in the summer of 2026, according to the BBC.

This decision comes amid the ongoing conversation about the team’s standing, particularly following their recent 2-0 defeat at Newcastle.

With only two matches left in the Premier League season, Maresca’s squad currently occupies fifth place, slightly ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference.

Upcoming matches against Manchester United at home and a challenging away game against Nottingham Forest, who are positioned seventh, will be critical for their hopes of a top-five finish.

Maresca, who took the helm in June 2024 after his tenure at Leicester City, is on the verge of completing his first full season at the club. Despite that, he is expected to help the team finish at least 5th on the league table.

Note that the top five teams in the Premier League qualify for the Champions League, benefiting from an additional spot due to outstanding performances by English clubs in European competitions.

Should the team miss out on a Champions League spot, the club will consider various factors, including the impact of injuries experienced during the winter months.

Data points highlighting missed chances (the second highest in the league) and expected goals (ranked fifth) suggest that while the team is generating numerous scoring opportunities, they have struggled with execution.

Overall, the club is likely to continue with Maresca as head coach, barring any major developments or conflicts.

Senior management has praised Maresca for his dedication, tactical evolution, and ability to adapt to the revamped club structure, which includes a newly established set-piece department and an upgraded medical and recruitment team.

Maresca was appointed on a five-year contract, reflecting the club’s confidence in his long-term vision. His predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino, had a two-year agreement but departed after just one season.

Note that Chelsea are set to compete in the Europa Conference League final against Real Betis in Wroclaw, Poland, on May 28.