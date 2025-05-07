Enzo Maresca Reveals Why Chelsea Must Win 2025 UEFA Conference League

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca believes that winning the Conference League could serve as a significant milestone in demonstrating that the club is “back” to their competitive best.

After a strong performance in the first leg of the semi-final against Swedish club Djurgarden, where Chelsea secured a commanding 4-1 lead, they are optimistic about advancing to the final.

The final is set to take place in Wroclaw, Poland, on May 28. Chelsea’s potential opponents could be either Real Betis or Fiorentina.

When questioned about whether clinching a trophy in UEFA’s third-tier competition would mark a turning point for Chelsea, Maresca stated, “Yes, for me, winning a trophy like the Conference League is a clear indicator that Chelsea is back.”

He emphasized the importance of securing a trophy, highlighting that the Conference League represents a fresh starting point for the club.

He added, “If prestigious clubs like Real Madrid aren’t participating in the Conference League, it’s because they have a different level of experience. Our participation reflects where we are now, and it’s time to start building from this foundation.”

Maresca noted that winning the Conference League would make Chelsea the first club in Europe to claim victory in all major European competitions, further enhancing the club’s legacy.

He expressed confidence in the team’s ability to approach the semi-final and final with a winners’ mentality.

While Chelsea’s squad is valued significantly higher than that of Djurgarden—44 times more, according to Transfermarkt—the focus remains on the task at hand.

The club’s ambition is to approach the upcoming game seriously, as noted by goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen: “We will treat this with the importance it deserves. It’s the semi-final of a European competition, and we are eager to reach the final. We know there’s still work to do over the next 90 minutes, and we’re committed to giving our all.”

Note that the second leg will take place at Stamford Bridge at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 8.